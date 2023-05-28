The Milwaukee Brewers, including Michael Brosseau (.174 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

  • Brosseau is hitting .227 with two doubles, four home runs and four walks.
  • In 13 of 24 games this year (54.2%), Brosseau has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 24), and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Brosseau has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in four of 24 games so far this year.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 8
.241 AVG .200
.241 OBP .310
.345 SLG .520
1 XBH 4
1 HR 2
1 RBI 6
7/0 K/BB 6/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 12
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
  • The Giants rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 2.17 ERA ranks fourth, 1.310 WHIP ranks 48th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 43rd.
