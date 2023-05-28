On Sunday, Brian Anderson (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and six RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .244 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 29 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

In six games this year, he has hit a home run (12.0%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).

In 32.0% of his games this season, Anderson has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (14.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 20 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .242 AVG .234 .329 OBP .311 .532 SLG .297 8 XBH 3 5 HR 0 14 RBI 6 24/7 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 24 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.5%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings