Oddsmakers have set player props for Christian Yelich and others when the San Francisco Giants visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 46 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .251/.332/.404 so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has collected 39 hits with four doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.

He's slashed .258/.345/.523 so far this year.

Tellez brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .269 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros May. 22 2-for-3 1 1 1 5

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Cobb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Cobb Stats

The Giants will hand the ball to Alex Cobb (4-1) for his 11th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 10 starts this season.

Cobb has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 2.17 ERA ranks fourth, 1.310 WHIP ranks 48th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 43rd.

Cobb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins May. 23 7.0 6 3 3 8 1 vs. Phillies May. 16 3.1 5 2 2 3 5 at Diamondbacks May. 11 7.1 7 0 0 3 2 vs. Brewers May. 6 7.0 5 0 0 5 2 at Padres Apr. 30 5.0 7 3 3 7 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 34 walks and 16 RBI (40 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashed .265/.413/.444 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers May. 26 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 25 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 1 at Twins May. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins May. 23 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

