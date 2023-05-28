Sunday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (27-25) against the San Francisco Giants (27-25) at American Family Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on May 28.

The Giants will give the nod to Alex Cobb (4-1) against the Brewers and Colin Rea (1-3).

Brewers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-5.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Brewers have gone 1-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (four of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (47.8%) in those games.

Milwaukee has a mark of 8-8 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Milwaukee scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (207 total, four per game).

The Brewers have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.13) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule