William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .243 with eight doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Contreras has had a hit in 26 of 39 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits six times (15.4%).

He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 39), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has an RBI in nine of 39 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored in 15 games this season (38.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .275 AVG .278 .351 OBP .361 .471 SLG .389 6 XBH 4 2 HR 1 5 RBI 6 10/6 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 20 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings