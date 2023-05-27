Mark Hubbard is in 16th place, with a score of -3, heading into the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to wager on Mark Hubbard at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mark Hubbard Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Hubbard has shot under par 11 times, while also carding 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 17 rounds.

Over his last 17 rounds, Hubbard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five events, Hubbard has finished in the top 20 twice.

Hubbard has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Hubbard will look to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 32 -6 267 0 20 3 3 $2.1M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In his past five appearances at this event, Hubbard has had an average finishing position of 52nd.

Hubbard has made the cut in each of his last five trips to this event.

Hubbard finished 33rd when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Colonial Country Club will play at 7,209 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,297.

The average course Hubbard has played in the past year has been 31 yards longer than the 7,209 yards Colonial Country Club will be at for this event.

Hubbard's Last Time Out

Hubbard was in the 23rd percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.31 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.27-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship ranked in the 35th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.18).

Hubbard was better than 35% of the competitors at the PGA Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Hubbard recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, worse than the field average of 1.3.

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Hubbard carded more bogeys or worse (six) than the field average (2.8).

Hubbard's four birdies or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the tournament average of 4.5.

At that last competition, Hubbard posted a bogey or worse on 15 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Hubbard ended the PGA Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.3), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Hubbard recorded the same number of bogeys or worse (one) as the field's average.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Hubbard Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Hubbard's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.