Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jesse Winker (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker has three doubles and 15 walks while hitting .212.
- In 44.7% of his 38 games this season, Winker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 38 games this year.
- Winker has driven in a run in eight games this year (21.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 38 games so far this season.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|.179
|AVG
|.286
|.333
|OBP
|.381
|.231
|SLG
|.314
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|7
|8/7
|K/BB
|11/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|17
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (23.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Webb (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.32 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.32), 26th in WHIP (1.123), and 30th in K/9 (9).
