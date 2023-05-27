Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jose Ramirez, Paul Goldschmidt and others in the Cleveland Guardians-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Progressive Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 25 RBI (47 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He has a .266/.346/.458 slash line on the year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run, 27 walks and 15 RBI (49 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .254/.341/.337 so far this season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 26 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 16 doubles, nine home runs, 34 walks and 25 RBI (58 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He's slashing .296/.405/.515 so far this year.

Goldschmidt will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two home runs, four walks and two RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Reds May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 23 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Reds May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 46 hits with 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .289/.384/.597 so far this year.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds May. 25 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 at Reds May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

