Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Christian Yelich -- hitting .265 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .413, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.
- Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (30 of 48), with multiple hits 13 times (27.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (14.6%).
- In 47.9% of his games this year (23 of 48), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (22.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.333
|OBP
|.314
|.288
|SLG
|.405
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|8
|16/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (60.9%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Giants are sending Webb (3-5) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 28th, 1.123 WHIP ranks 26th, and 9 K/9 ranks 30th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.