Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Friday, Tyrone Taylor (.156 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two walks and two RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Giants.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .190 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in nine of 18 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 18 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored in four of 18 games so far this year.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.273
|AVG
|.167
|.273
|OBP
|.158
|.273
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|1/0
|K/BB
|2/0
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Wood (0-0 with a 4.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .259 batting average against him.
