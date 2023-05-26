How to Watch the Padres vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The San Diego Padres versus New York Yankees game on Friday at 7:05 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Rougned Odor and Aaron Judge.
Padres vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Padres Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Padres are 14th in MLB action with 58 total home runs.
- San Diego ranks 21st in MLB, slugging .386.
- The Padres' .223 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.
- San Diego is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (200 total).
- The Padres are 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.
- The Padres' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 20th in the majors.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by San Diego's pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.
- San Diego has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Padres pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in baseball (1.266).
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees' 78 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.
- New York is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.
- The Yankees rank 23rd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
- New York ranks 11th in the majors with 239 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Yankees rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- New York has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.
- New York has the sixth-best ERA (3.72) in the majors this season.
- The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.239 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joe Musgrove (1-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 6.75 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Musgrove is yet to register a quality start this season.
- Musgrove will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will send Randy Vasquez to the mound for his first start this season.
- This will be the first MLB start for the 24-year-old right-hander.
Padres Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Padres Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/20/2023
|Red Sox
|L 4-2
|Home
|Joe Musgrove
|Chris Sale
|5/21/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-0
|Home
|Michael Wacha
|Corey Kluber
|5/23/2023
|Nationals
|W 7-4
|Away
|Yu Darvish
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/24/2023
|Nationals
|L 5-3
|Away
|Ryan Weathers
|Trevor Williams
|5/25/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-6
|Away
|Blake Snell
|Jake Irvin
|5/26/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Joe Musgrove
|Randy Vasquez
|5/27/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Michael Wacha
|Luis Severino
|5/28/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Yu Darvish
|Gerrit Cole
|5/30/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Ryan Weathers
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/31/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Blake Snell
|Braxton Garrett
|6/1/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Joe Musgrove
|Jesús Luzardo
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/20/2023
|Reds
|W 7-4
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Luke Weaver
|5/21/2023
|Reds
|W 4-1
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Hunter Greene
|5/23/2023
|Orioles
|W 6-5
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Kyle Bradish
|5/24/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-6
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Tyler Wells
|5/25/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-1
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kyle Gibson
|5/26/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Joe Musgrove
|5/27/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Michael Wacha
|5/28/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Yu Darvish
|5/29/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bryce Miller
|5/30/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Logan Gilbert
|5/31/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|George Kirby
