Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Owen Miller -- with a slugging percentage of .684 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the hill, on May 26 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is hitting .333 with nine doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- Miller has gotten a hit in 26 of 33 games this season (78.8%), including seven multi-hit games (21.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in four games this season (12.1%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this year, Miller has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this year (39.4%), including three games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.241
|AVG
|.345
|.313
|OBP
|.333
|.276
|SLG
|.414
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|12 (70.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (87.5%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wood gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In six games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
