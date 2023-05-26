Friday, Michael Brosseau and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants and Alex Wood, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since May 26, when he went 0-for-1 against the Astros.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

  • Brosseau is batting .226 with two doubles, four home runs and four walks.
  • This season, Brosseau has totaled at least one hit in 12 of 23 games (52.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in 17.4% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In six games this season, Brosseau has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four games this season (17.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 8
.241 AVG .200
.241 OBP .310
.345 SLG .520
1 XBH 4
1 HR 2
1 RBI 6
7/0 K/BB 6/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
11 GP 12
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Wood (0-0 with a 4.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In six games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
