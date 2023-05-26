Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks while batting .236.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 27 of 48 games this season (56.3%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (18.8%).
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 48), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Anderson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 20 of 48 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.242
|AVG
|.234
|.329
|OBP
|.311
|.532
|SLG
|.297
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|6
|24/7
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (12.5%)
|11 (45.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Giants are sending Wood (0-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In six games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
