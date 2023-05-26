Brewers vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Friday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (27-23) and San Francisco Giants (25-25) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on May 26.
The probable pitchers are Freddy Peralta (5-3) for the Brewers and Alex Wood for the Giants.
Brewers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been favored just once and lost that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Brewers have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Brewers have won 15, or 57.7%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Milwaukee has won nine of its 16 games, or 56.2%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The Brewers have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Milwaukee has scored 205 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|@ Rays
|W 6-4
|Freddy Peralta vs Jalen Beeks
|May 22
|Astros
|L 12-2
|Corbin Burnes vs Cristian Javier
|May 23
|Astros
|W 6-0
|Colin Rea vs J.P. France
|May 24
|Astros
|W 4-0
|Adrian Houser vs Brandon Bielak
|May 25
|Giants
|L 5-0
|Julio Teheran vs Scott Alexander
|May 26
|Giants
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Alex Wood
|May 27
|Giants
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Logan Webb
|May 28
|Giants
|-
|Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb
|May 30
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 31
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs Alek Manoah
|June 1
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Kevin Gausman
