The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.320 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez has 37 hits and an OBP of .347, both of which lead Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

Tellez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers during his last outings.

In 66.7% of his games this year (30 of 45), Tellez has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (15.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 24.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.

Tellez has driven in a run in 17 games this year (37.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .229 AVG .246 .296 OBP .333 .583 SLG .508 7 XBH 7 5 HR 5 11 RBI 12 10/5 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 25 16 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.0%) 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings