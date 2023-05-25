Owen Miller -- with a slugging percentage of .737 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the hill, on May 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .346 with nine doubles, four home runs and four walks.

Miller has picked up a hit in 26 of 32 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 32), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this year, Miller has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 13 of 32 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .241 AVG .345 .313 OBP .333 .276 SLG .414 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 4/3 K/BB 4/0 1 SB 2 Home Away 16 GP 16 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (87.5%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings