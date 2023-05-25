Brewers vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 25
The Milwaukee Brewers (27-22) will look for another strong showing from a slugger on a roll versus the San Francisco Giants (24-25) on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET, at American Family Field. Owen Miller is riding a two-game homer streak.
Scott Alexander (4-0) will take the mound for the Giants in this matchup. The Brewers, however, have yet to list a starter.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Brewers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Alexander - SF (4-0, 4.42 ERA) vs TBA - MIL
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Scott Alexander
- Alexander has been named the starter for the Giants and will make his first start this season.
- The 33-year-old left-hander will make his first start after coming out of the bullpen 21 times this campaign.
- He has an ERA of 4.42, a 2.25 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .982 in 21 games this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.