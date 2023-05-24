Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Astros - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Willy Adames (.171 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 120 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .203 with five doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.
- Adames has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 48 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.7% of them.
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (16.7%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (31.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (10.4%).
- He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year (17 of 48), with two or more runs four times (8.3%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.270
|AVG
|.194
|.347
|OBP
|.302
|.492
|SLG
|.347
|6
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|12
|17/8
|K/BB
|19/11
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (56.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.23).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (49 total, one per game).
- Bielak makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 2.89 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .329 to opposing hitters.
