Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Astros - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Tyrone Taylor -- 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Astros.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Astros Player Props
|Brewers vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Astros
|Brewers vs Astros Odds
|Brewers vs Astros Prediction
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .179 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
- This season, Taylor has posted at least one hit in eight of 17 games (47.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 17 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in four of 17 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.273
|AVG
|.167
|.273
|OBP
|.158
|.273
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|1/0
|K/BB
|2/0
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.23 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 49 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Bielak (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.89 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.89, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .329 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.