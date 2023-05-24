On Wednesday, May 24 at 1:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers (26-22) host the Houston Astros (28-20) at American Family Field. Adrian Houser will get the ball for the Brewers, while Brandon Bielak will take the hill for the Astros.

The favored Brewers have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at -110. Houston is a 1.5-run favorite (at +150 odds). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Houser - MIL (0-0, 3.07 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (1-1, 2.89 ERA)

Brewers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 15 (57.7%) of those contests.

The Brewers have a 15-11 record (winning 57.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Brewers went 2-1 across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Astros have been victorious seven times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st Win NL Central -120 - 1st

