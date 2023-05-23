William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Astros - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has eight doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .252.
- In 70.3% of his 37 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (10.8%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.3% of his games this season, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8%.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (40.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.275
|AVG
|.278
|.351
|OBP
|.361
|.471
|SLG
|.389
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|10/6
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|12 (70.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.19).
- The Astros allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, one per game).
- France gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.11, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
