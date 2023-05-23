Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Astros - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to J.P. France) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Astros.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has two doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .179.
- In eight of 17 games this year (47.1%), Taylor has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in four of 17 games so far this year.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.273
|AVG
|.167
|.273
|OBP
|.158
|.273
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|1/0
|K/BB
|2/0
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.19 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 47 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Astros will send France (1-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In three games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
