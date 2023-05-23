The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Astros.

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez leads Milwaukee in OBP (.350) and total hits (35) this season.

He ranks 86th in batting average, 55th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Tellez has recorded a hit in 28 of 43 games this season (65.1%), including seven multi-hit games (16.3%).

In 25.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.5% of his games this season, Tellez has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (14.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (39.5%), including three multi-run games (7.0%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .229 AVG .246 .296 OBP .333 .583 SLG .508 7 XBH 7 5 HR 5 11 RBI 12 10/5 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 25 14 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.0%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

