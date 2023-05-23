After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jesse Winker and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to J.P. France) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker is hitting .228 with three doubles and 15 walks.
  • Winker has picked up a hit in 47.1% of his 34 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.7% of them.
  • In 34 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Winker has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (23.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (11.8%).
  • He has scored in 10 games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
.179 AVG .286
.333 OBP .381
.231 SLG .314
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
5 RBI 7
8/7 K/BB 11/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 17
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (23.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Astros' 3.19 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 47 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • France makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In three games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 4.11 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
