Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (28-19) will match up against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (25-22) at American Family Field on Tuesday, May 23. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 PM ET.

The Astros are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Brewers (+110). The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: J.P. France - HOU (1-0, 4.11 ERA) vs Colin Rea - MIL (0-3, 5.52 ERA)

Brewers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 19, or 57.6%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 16-11 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (59.3% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros won all of the nine games it played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those games.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious eight times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st Win NL Central -120 - 1st

