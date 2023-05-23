Brewers vs. Astros: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers will meet on Tuesday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Yordan Alvarez and Christian Yelich -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.
The Astros are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Brewers have +105 odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.
Brewers vs. Astros Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-125
|+105
|9.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- The Brewers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Brewers and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.
- The previous 10 Brewers contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Milwaukee's past three games has been 8, a span during which the Brewers and their opponents have hit the over each time.
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have won in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Milwaukee has a record of 9-8, a 52.9% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Milwaukee's games have gone over the total in 22 of its 47 chances.
- The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|13-9
|12-13
|11-9
|14-13
|17-14
|8-8
