Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros square off against the Milwaukee Brewers and starter Corbin Burnes on Monday at 7:40 PM ET at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 56 home runs rank 13th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 116 extra-base hits, Milwaukee ranks 19th in MLB with a .391 slugging percentage this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in the majors with 193 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee has a 7.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the 11th-ranked ERA (4.01) in the majors this season.

The Brewers rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.285 WHIP this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Burnes (4-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Burnes has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Wade Miley Jordan Montgomery 5/17/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Away Corbin Burnes Matthew Liberatore 5/19/2023 Rays L 1-0 Away Adrian Houser Shane McClanahan 5/20/2023 Rays L 8-4 Away Eric Lauer Zach Eflin 5/21/2023 Rays W 6-4 Away Freddy Peralta Jalen Beeks 5/22/2023 Astros - Home Corbin Burnes Cristian Javier 5/23/2023 Astros - Home Corbin Burnes J.P. France 5/24/2023 Astros - Home Adrian Houser Brandon Bielak 5/25/2023 Giants - Home - Logan Webb 5/26/2023 Giants - Home Freddy Peralta Alex Wood 5/27/2023 Giants - Home Corbin Burnes Alex Cobb

