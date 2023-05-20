Scottie Scheffler will compete at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York in the 2023 PGA Championship from May 18-21. The par-70 course spans 7,394 yards and the purse available is $15,000,000.00.

Looking to bet on Scheffler at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Scottie Scheffler Insights

Scheffler has finished below par on 16 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 17 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in seven rounds and the top 10 on 12 occasions.

Scheffler has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in eight of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 14 times.

In his past five appearances, Scheffler has one win, three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.

In his past five events, Scheffler finished within three shots of the leader three times and five or fewer strokes back four times. He carded a score better than average five times.

Scheffler is hoping for his 13th consecutive finish in the top 20 this week.

Scheffler will try to make the cut for the 16th event in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 9 -12 273 2 20 10 13 $21.2M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Scheffler has two top-10 finishes, with one of them being a top-five finish, in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been sixth.

Scheffler has two made cuts in his past three appearances at this tournament.

Scheffler missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The par-70 course measures 7,394 yards this week, 94 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Oak Hill Country Club has a recent scoring average of +3.

Courses that Scheffler has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,299 yards, 95 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Scheffler's Last Time Out

Scheffler finished in the 45th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of par.

He shot well to finish in the 96th percentile on par 4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 3.75 strokes on those 44 holes.

Scheffler shot better than 85% of the golfers at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Scheffler shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the field averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Scheffler recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.8).

Scheffler's 14 birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the tournament average of 6.8.

At that last competition, Scheffler's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.5).

Scheffler ended the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on nine of the 12 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 4.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Scheffler had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.4.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Scheffler Odds to Win: +750

