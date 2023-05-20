Christian Yelich and Yandy Diaz take the field when the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays meet on Saturday at Tropicana Field.

Brewers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 51 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee ranks 21st in the majors with a .385 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers' .239 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in the majors with 183 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Brewers rank 24th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee strikes out eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.91 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

The Brewers rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.271 WHIP this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Eric Lauer (4-4) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings out of the bullpen against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while allowing two hits.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Lauer has made four starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Royals W 9-6 Home Colin Rea Jordan Lyles 5/15/2023 Cardinals L 18-1 Away Freddy Peralta Jack Flaherty 5/16/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Wade Miley Jordan Montgomery 5/17/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Away Corbin Burnes Matthew Liberatore 5/19/2023 Rays L 1-0 Away Adrian Houser Shane McClanahan 5/20/2023 Rays - Away Eric Lauer Zach Eflin 5/21/2023 Rays - Away Freddy Peralta Yonny Chirinos 5/22/2023 Astros - Home Wade Miley Cristian Javier 5/23/2023 Astros - Home Corbin Burnes J.P. France 5/24/2023 Astros - Home Adrian Houser Brandon Bielak 5/25/2023 Giants - Home - Logan Webb

