Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +170 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under is listed at 7.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -210 +170 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 1-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Brewers and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games. Milwaukee's past three games have finished below the total, and the average over/under in that span was 8.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +170 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 44 games with a total this season.

The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-8 11-12 10-8 14-12 17-12 7-8

