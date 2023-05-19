MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Friday, May 19
Which hurlers are expected to start for their respective teams on Friday? Keep scrolling for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen squaring off against the Pirates' Johan Oviedo.
Keep reading to find the expected starters for every contest on the docket for May 19.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Diamondbacks at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Gallen (6-1) to the mound as they play the Pirates, who will look to Oviedo (2-3) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|ARI: Gallen
|PIT: Oviedo
|9 (57.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (42 IP)
|2.35
|ERA
|5.14
|11.0
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Pirates
- ARI Odds to Win: -185
- PIT Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Pirates
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Reds Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (1-4) to the hill as they play the Reds, who will hand the ball to Ben Lively (1-1) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.
|NYY: Schmidt
|CIN: Lively
|9 (40 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (5.1 IP)
|6.30
|ERA
|1.69
|10.8
|K/9
|3.4
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Reds
- NYY Odds to Win: -175
- CIN Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Adrian Houser (0-0) to the hill as they play the Rays, who will hand the ball to Shane McClanahan (7-0) when the teams meet on Friday.
|MIL: Houser
|TB: McClanahan
|2 (8.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (50 IP)
|5.19
|ERA
|2.34
|7.3
|K/9
|11.0
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -275
- MIL Odds to Win: +225
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (2-4) to the bump as they play the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez (0-0) when the teams face off Friday.
|CHC: Stroman
|PHI: Suarez
|9 (50 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (4 IP)
|3.24
|ERA
|6.75
|8.5
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -130
- CHC Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Phillies
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Matthew Boyd (2-3) to the hill as they take on the Nationals, who will counter with Jake Irvin (1-1) when the teams face off Friday.
|DET: Boyd
|WSH: Irvin
|7 (32 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (15.1 IP)
|6.47
|ERA
|4.11
|8.2
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Nationals
- WSH Odds to Win: -110
- DET Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (4-3) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will look to Yusei Kikuchi (5-0) when the clubs face off on Friday.
|BAL: Gibson
|TOR: Kikuchi
|9 (52 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (41.2 IP)
|4.67
|ERA
|3.89
|6.2
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -160
- BAL Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (2-2) to the hill as they play the Mets, who will hand the ball to Carlos Carrasco (0-2) when the teams meet Friday.
|CLE: Quantrill
|NYM: Carrasco
|8 (45.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (13.2 IP)
|3.97
|ERA
|8.56
|4.6
|K/9
|5.3
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -150
- CLE Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Bryce Miller (2-0) to the hill as they take on the Braves, who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (3-0) when the teams meet Friday.
|SEA: Miller
|ATL: Elder
|3 (19 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (46.1 IP)
|0.47
|ERA
|1.94
|8.5
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -150
- SEA Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will take on the Rangers, who will counter with Martin Perez (4-1) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.
|COL: TBD
|TEX: Pérez
|-
|Games/IP
|8 (42.1 IP)
|-
|ERA
|4.25
|-
|K/9
|6.6
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -225
- COL Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk (1-2) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will look to Brandon Bielak (0-1) when the teams play Friday.
|OAK: Waldichuk
|HOU: Bielak
|8 (41 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (13.2 IP)
|7.02
|ERA
|3.29
|7.9
|K/9
|6.6
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -250
- OAK Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-4) to the bump as they face the White Sox, who will look to Michael Kopech (1-4) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.
|KC: Greinke
|CHW: Kopech
|9 (46.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (42.1 IP)
|5.01
|ERA
|5.74
|6.2
|K/9
|8.7
Vegas Odds for Royals at White Sox
- CHW Odds to Win: -130
- KC Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Royals at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (1-1) to the mound as they take on the Cardinals, who will look to Steven Matz (0-4) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.
|LAD: Gonsolin
|STL: Matz
|4 (19 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (41.2 IP)
|1.42
|ERA
|5.62
|7.6
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Cardinals
- LAD Odds to Win: -125
- STL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Cardinals
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Joe Ryan (6-1) to the bump as they face the Angels, who will hand the ball to Reid Detmers (0-3) when the teams face off Friday.
|MIN: Ryan
|LAA: Detmers
|8 (50 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (35 IP)
|2.16
|ERA
|4.89
|10.3
|K/9
|10.5
Vegas Odds for Twins at Angels
- MIN Odds to Win: -130
- LAA Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Twins at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send James Paxton (0-0) to the hill as they take on the Padres, who will hand the ball to Blake Snell (1-5) when the teams face off on Friday.
|BOS: Paxton
|SD: Snell
|1 (5 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (41 IP)
|3.60
|ERA
|4.83
|16.2
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -150
- BOS Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSD (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (1-4) to the bump as they take on the Giants, who will counter with Anthony DeSclafani (3-3) when the clubs play Friday.
|MIA: Alcantara
|SF: DeSclafani
|8 (51.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (50 IP)
|5.08
|ERA
|3.06
|8.6
|K/9
|6.3
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -120
- MIA Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Giants
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
