Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league while giving up 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +535 scoring differential overall.

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).

The two teams average 227.4 points per game combined, 12.4 more points than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams score 221.2 points per game combined, 6.2 more points than this contest's total.

Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 29.5 -125 30.1 Jaylen Brown 24.5 -105 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 15.5 +100 14.9 Marcus Smart 13.5 -110 11.5 Derrick White 8.5 -110 12.4

