Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Rays on May 19, 2023
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Brewers vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.