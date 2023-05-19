Shane McClanahan will take the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays (32-13) on Friday, May 19 versus the Milwaukee Brewers (24-19), who will counter with Adrian Houser. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are -275 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Brewers (+225). A 7.5-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Brewers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (7-0, 2.34 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (0-0, 5.19 ERA)

Brewers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 39 times this season and won 29, or 74.4%, of those games.

The Rays have won all six games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and finished 2-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (52.9%) in those games.

The Brewers have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +225.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-3.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adrian Houser - - - -

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st Win NL Central -155 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.