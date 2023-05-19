Wander Franco and Christian Yelich will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays face the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Brewers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 51 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 20th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored 183 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Brewers rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (eight) in the majors this season.

Milwaukee has the 11th-ranked ERA (3.97) in the majors this season.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.282 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Adrian Houser will take to the mound for the Brewers, his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, throwing four innings and giving up three earned runs.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Zack Greinke 5/14/2023 Royals W 9-6 Home Colin Rea Jordan Lyles 5/15/2023 Cardinals L 18-1 Away Freddy Peralta Jack Flaherty 5/16/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Wade Miley Jordan Montgomery 5/17/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Away Corbin Burnes Matthew Liberatore 5/19/2023 Rays - Away Adrian Houser Shane McClanahan 5/20/2023 Rays - Away Freddy Peralta Zach Eflin 5/21/2023 Rays - Away Freddy Peralta Yonny Chirinos 5/22/2023 Astros - Home Wade Miley Cristian Javier 5/23/2023 Astros - Home Corbin Burnes J.P. France 5/24/2023 Astros - Home Adrian Houser Brandon Bielak

