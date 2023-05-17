Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (24-18) meet Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (17-26) in the series rubber match at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, May 17. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Brewers (-115). The over/under for the game is listed at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (4-2, 3.35 ERA) vs Matthew Liberatore - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 15, or 57.7%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have gone 15-11 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (57.7% winning percentage).

Milwaukee has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Cardinals have won in seven, or 41.2%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 5-9 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+155) Willy Adames 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Owen Miller 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) William Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Darin Ruf 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st Win NL Central -140 - 1st

