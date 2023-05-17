Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the field on Wednesday at Busch Stadium against Matthew Liberatore, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

The Brewers are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cardinals (-105). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Time: 7:45 PM ET

TV: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -115 -105 8 -110 -110 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Brewers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have gone 15-11 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.7% of those games).

Milwaukee has a 15-11 record (winning 57.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Brewers a 53.5% chance to win.

Milwaukee has played in 42 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-22-1).

The Brewers have not had a run line set for a game this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-8 11-10 10-8 14-10 17-12 7-6

