On Tuesday, May 16, Paul Goldschmidt's St. Louis Cardinals (17-25) host Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (23-18) at Busch Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

The Brewers are listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Cardinals (-185). An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (2-5, 4.11 ERA) vs Wade Miley - MIL (3-2, 3.60 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 21 games this season and won nine (42.9%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Cardinals have a 1-4 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those games.

The Brewers have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +150.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 1-3.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Darin Ruf 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+270) Willy Adames 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st

