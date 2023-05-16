The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers will meet on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET, with Paul Goldschmidt and Christian Yelich among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 49 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Milwaukee is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored 180 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Brewers rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.03 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of 1.279 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Wade Miley (3-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up seven earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Miley has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Dodgers L 8-1 Home Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 5/12/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Corbin Burnes Josh Taylor 5/13/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Zack Greinke 5/14/2023 Royals W 9-6 Home Colin Rea Jordan Lyles 5/15/2023 Cardinals L 18-1 Away Freddy Peralta Jack Flaherty 5/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Wade Miley Jordan Montgomery 5/17/2023 Cardinals - Away Corbin Burnes Adam Wainwright 5/19/2023 Rays - Away Adrian Houser Shane McClanahan 5/20/2023 Rays - Away Freddy Peralta Zach Eflin 5/21/2023 Rays - Away Freddy Peralta Yonny Chirinos 5/22/2023 Astros - Home Wade Miley Cristian Javier

