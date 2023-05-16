Tuesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (17-25) and the Milwaukee Brewers (23-18) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals taking home the win. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on May 16.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (2-5, 4.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Wade Miley (3-2, 3.60 ERA).

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Brewers' past 10 matchups.

The Brewers have come away with eight wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +150.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 16 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (180 total runs).

The Brewers have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.03) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule