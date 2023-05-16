Brewers vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 16
Tuesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (17-25) and the Milwaukee Brewers (23-18) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals taking home the win. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on May 16.
The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (2-5, 4.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Wade Miley (3-2, 3.60 ERA).
Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Brewers' past 10 matchups.
- The Brewers have come away with eight wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Milwaukee has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +150.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 16 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (180 total runs).
- The Brewers have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.03) in the majors this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 10
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Wade Miley vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 12
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Corbin Burnes vs Josh Taylor
|May 13
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Adrian Houser vs Zack Greinke
|May 14
|Royals
|W 9-6
|Colin Rea vs Jordan Lyles
|May 15
|@ Cardinals
|L 18-1
|Freddy Peralta vs Jack Flaherty
|May 16
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Wade Miley vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Adam Wainwright
|May 19
|@ Rays
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Shane McClanahan
|May 20
|@ Rays
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Zach Eflin
|May 21
|@ Rays
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Yonny Chirinos
|May 22
|Astros
|-
|Wade Miley vs Cristian Javier
