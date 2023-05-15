Brewers vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (16-25) and the Milwaukee Brewers (23-17) facing off at Busch Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on May 15.
The Brewers will call on Freddy Peralta (4-2) against the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (2-4).
Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 6, Brewers 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Brewers have been favored 25 times and won 15, or 60%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has entered 25 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 15-10 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee has scored 179 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.66 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Eric Lauer vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 10
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Wade Miley vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 12
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Corbin Burnes vs Josh Taylor
|May 13
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Adrian Houser vs Zack Greinke
|May 14
|Royals
|W 9-6
|Colin Rea vs Jordan Lyles
|May 15
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Jack Flaherty
|May 16
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Wade Miley vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Adam Wainwright
|May 19
|@ Rays
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Shane McClanahan
|May 20
|@ Rays
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Zach Eflin
|May 21
|@ Rays
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Yonny Chirinos
