Monday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (16-25) and the Milwaukee Brewers (23-17) facing off at Busch Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on May 15.

The Brewers will call on Freddy Peralta (4-2) against the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (2-4).

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 25 times and won 15, or 60%, of those games.

Milwaukee has entered 25 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 15-10 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored 179 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Brewers' 3.66 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

