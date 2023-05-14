Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will meet Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Royals Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB action with 46 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .390 slugging percentage ranks 19th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 16th in MLB with a .242 batting average.

Milwaukee is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (170 total).

The Brewers rank 17th in MLB with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Brewers strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 21 average in MLB.

Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.238).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Colin Rea (0-3) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.94 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty threw two-thirds of an inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Rea has one quality start this season.

Rea enters this game with five outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 Dodgers W 9-3 Home Freddy Peralta Tony Gonsolin 5/9/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Home Eric Lauer Noah Syndergaard 5/10/2023 Dodgers L 8-1 Home Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 5/12/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Corbin Burnes Josh Taylor 5/13/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Zack Greinke 5/14/2023 Royals - Home Colin Rea Jordan Lyles 5/15/2023 Cardinals - Away Eric Lauer Jack Flaherty 5/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Wade Miley Jordan Montgomery 5/17/2023 Cardinals - Away Corbin Burnes Adam Wainwright 5/19/2023 Rays - Away Adrian Houser Shane McClanahan 5/20/2023 Rays - Away Freddy Peralta Zach Eflin

