How to Watch the Brewers vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will meet Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Brewers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB action with 46 total home runs.
- Milwaukee's .390 slugging percentage ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Brewers rank 16th in MLB with a .242 batting average.
- Milwaukee is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (170 total).
- The Brewers rank 17th in MLB with a .318 on-base percentage.
- The Brewers strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 21 average in MLB.
- Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Milwaukee has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).
- Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.238).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will send Colin Rea (0-3) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.94 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty threw two-thirds of an inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Rea has one quality start this season.
- Rea enters this game with five outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/8/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-3
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/9/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/10/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/12/2023
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Josh Taylor
|5/13/2023
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Zack Greinke
|5/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Jordan Lyles
|5/15/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Jack Flaherty
|5/16/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/17/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Adam Wainwright
|5/19/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Shane McClanahan
|5/20/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Zach Eflin
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.