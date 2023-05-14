Rowdy Tellez and Vinnie Pasquantino will be among the stars on display when the Milwaukee Brewers play the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

The favored Brewers have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +140. The over/under for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brewers vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -165 +140 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Brewers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 14 of the 24 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (58.3%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Milwaukee has gone 3-3 (50%).

The Brewers have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Milwaukee has combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times this season for a 17-21-1 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have not had a run line set for a contest this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-8 10-9 9-8 13-9 16-11 6-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.