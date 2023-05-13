How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Saturday, May 13 will see the Dallas Stars visiting the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars lead the series 3-2.
ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS is the spot to tune in to watch the Stars and the Kraken go head to head.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/11/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-2 DAL
|5/9/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|6-3 DAL
|5/7/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|7-2 SEA
|5/4/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|4-2 DAL
|5/2/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 252 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 14th in the league.
- The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Kraken are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
