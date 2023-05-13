On Saturday, May 13, Willy Adames' Milwaukee Brewers (21-17) host Vinnie Pasquantino's Kansas City Royals (12-28) at American Family Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +135 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser - MIL (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-4, 5.18 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Brewers and Royals game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Brewers (-160), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Brewers win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.25 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Willy Adames get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Brewers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 13 out of the 23 games, or 56.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Brewers have a record of 2-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (28.6% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Brewers were favored on the moneyline for six of their last 10 games, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Royals have won in 11, or 30.6%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a mark of 3-16 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st Win NL Central -140 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.