Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will take the field against the Milwaukee Brewers and starter Adrian Houser on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

The favored Brewers have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +140. The over/under for the game is set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brewers vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -165 +140 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 13 of the 23 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (56.5%).

Milwaukee has gone 2-3 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Brewers have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Milwaukee has played in 38 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-20-1).

The Brewers have not had a run line set for a contest this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-8 10-9 9-8 12-9 15-11 6-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.