The injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) ahead of their NBA playoffs second round game 6 with the Golden State Warriors (44-38) currently has three players. The playoff matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, May 12 from Crypto.com Arena.

On Wednesday when these teams last played, the Warriors took down the Lakers 121-106. Stephen Curry led the Warriors to the victory with a team-leading 27 points. LeBron James scored 25 points in the Lakers' loss.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Questionable Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Iguodala SF Out Wrist 2.1 2.1 2.4 Andrew Wiggins SF Questionable Costal Cartilage 17.1 5 2.3 Patrick Baldwin Jr. SF Questionable Toe 3.9 1.3 0.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out For Season Foot 1.9 1 0.5

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Lakers Season Insights

The 117.2 points per game the Lakers average are only 0.1 more points than the Warriors give up (117.1).

When Los Angeles totals more than 117.1 points, it is 32-8.

The Lakers have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 109.9 points per game in their last 10 outings, 7.3 points fewer than the 117.2 they've scored this year.

Los Angeles connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) while shooting 34.6% from deep (24th in the NBA). It is making 1.7 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 12.5 per game while shooting 34.4%.

The Lakers rank 19th in the league by averaging 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 14th in the NBA, allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions.

Warriors Season Insights

The Warriors' 118.9 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

Golden State is 35-15 when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Over their past 10 games, the Warriors are tallying 114 points per contest, compared to their season average of 118.9.

Golden State knocks down 16.6 three-pointers per game (first in the league) while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc (second-best in NBA). It is making 3.7 more threes than its opponents, who drain 12.9 per game at 36.4%.

The Warriors' 113.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 11th in the NBA, and the 111.4 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 11th in the league.

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -3 220

