Bobby Witt Jr. and William Contreras will hit the field when the Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers meet on Friday at American Family Field.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +195 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brewers vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -250 +195 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

The Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 12 of the 22 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (54.5%).

Milwaukee has not played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

The Brewers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Milwaukee has played in 37 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-19-1).

The Brewers have not had a spread set for an outing this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-8 10-9 9-8 11-9 15-11 5-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.