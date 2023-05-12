Friday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (20-17) and the Kansas City Royals (12-27) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Brewers taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM on May 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (3-2) to the mound, while Josh Taylor will take the ball for the Royals.

Brewers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Brewers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have won 12, or 54.5%, of the 22 games they've played as favorites this season.

Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -250.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 71.4% chance to win.

Milwaukee ranks 19th in the majors with 161 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers' 3.69 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

